Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantil Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.98.
NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $878.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Mercantil Bank has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mercantil Bank by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.
About Mercantil Bank
Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.
