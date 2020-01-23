Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Associated Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $57.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.86 and a beta of 1.09. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 1,081 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $38,916.00. Also, Chairman Mario J. Gabelli bought 859 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,442.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,467 shares of company stock valued at $738,637. 83.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 85.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 34,586 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

