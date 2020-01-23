Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.35). On average, equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,065,000. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $15,559,000. Finally, TRV GP Iii LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $39,589,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

