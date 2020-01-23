Logitech International’s (LOGI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.15% from the stock’s current price.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson set a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.16. Logitech International has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $48.66.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 26.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 34,284 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $1,423,128.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,121,001.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,054,361.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,536.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,289 shares of company stock worth $9,213,880. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,589,000 after buying an additional 149,578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Logitech International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,943,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after buying an additional 329,130 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 237.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,128,000 after buying an additional 1,042,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Logitech International by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 277,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 126,685 shares in the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.