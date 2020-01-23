Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Raised to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KOF. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 571.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

