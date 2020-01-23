Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $223.00. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

EL stock opened at $212.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.22.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,895,615.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41,387.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,587 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,641 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 769,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $115,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

