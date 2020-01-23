Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $223.00. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective (down from $216.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Edward Jones cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.
EL stock opened at $212.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.22.
In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total transaction of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,895,615.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,621,216. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,883,000 after purchasing an additional 61,542 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41,387.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,343,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,587 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,641 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 769,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $115,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.
About Estee Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
