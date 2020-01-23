JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €30.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €30.00 ($34.88) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

STM has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.28 ($30.55).

STMicroelectronics stock opened at €27.18 ($31.60) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.58. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

