Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Olympic Steel, Inc.'s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Olympic Steel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

ZEUS opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. Olympic Steel has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $176.26 million, a P/E ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 2.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,576,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after buying an additional 89,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 143,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 51,541 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?

