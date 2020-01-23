Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 3,900 Price Target

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been given a GBX 3,900 ($51.30) price target by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.93% from the company’s previous close.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective on ASOS and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ASOS to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,341.56 ($43.96).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,147 ($41.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a one year high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,197.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,841.94.

In related news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total value of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33). Also, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total transaction of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

