Clarus Securities Comments on Kraken Robotics Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (CVE:PNG)

Kraken Robotics Inc (CVE:PNG) – Analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Kraken Robotics in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year. Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

PNG opened at C$0.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.61. Kraken Robotics has a twelve month low of C$0.47 and a twelve month high of C$0.92.

In other news, Director Michael Shaun Mcewan sold 50,000 shares of Kraken Robotics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at C$150,000.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, develops, and markets underwater sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the United States, France, Israel, and internationally. The company offers AquaPix, an interferometric synthetic aperture sonar for use in onboard autonomous underwater vehicles, remotely operated tow vehicles, remotely operated vehicles, and tow bodies; real time synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) image processors; Aquatrak, a speed sensor; and SeaVision, a 3D laser system for underwater vehicles.

