Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $602.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.97.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.07 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $188,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,244 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $127,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,937 shares of company stock valued at $493,649 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 11.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

