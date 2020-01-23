Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $602.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.97.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.07 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $188,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 15,244 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $127,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,937 shares of company stock valued at $493,649 over the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 11.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mercantil Bank Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Mercantil Bank Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Associated Capital Group Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Associated Capital Group Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Fulcrum Therapeutics Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Fulcrum Therapeutics Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Logitech International’s Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush
Logitech International’s Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush
Coca-Cola FEMSA Raised to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group
Coca-Cola FEMSA Raised to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group
Estee Lauder Companies Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup
Estee Lauder Companies Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report