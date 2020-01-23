Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €17.30 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €17.30 ($20.12) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.83 ($18.41).

ETR:SZU opened at €14.75 ($17.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Suedzucker has a fifty-two week low of €11.20 ($13.02) and a fifty-two week high of €16.52 ($19.21). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of -3.24.

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Analyst Recommendations for Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Green Dot Co. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.49 Million
Green Dot Co. Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.49 Million
Brokerages Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.22 Million
Brokerages Anticipate Aurora Cannabis Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.22 Million
Analysts Anticipate Fox Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion
Analysts Anticipate Fox Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Facebook, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.87 Billion
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Facebook, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.87 Billion
Mercantil Bank Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Mercantil Bank Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine
Associated Capital Group Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine
Associated Capital Group Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report