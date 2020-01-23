Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €17.30 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €17.30 ($20.12) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €15.83 ($18.41).

ETR:SZU opened at €14.75 ($17.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Suedzucker has a fifty-two week low of €11.20 ($13.02) and a fifty-two week high of €16.52 ($19.21). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of -3.24.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

