FY2019 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Lowered by US Capital Advisors

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn ($0.88) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.83). US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial cut Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

