FY2019 EPS Estimates for Viewray Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viewray in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.15) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Viewray’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

VRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viewray currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Viewray has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $9.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Viewray had a negative net margin of 110.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.41%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 4,390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Viewray during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Viewray by 587.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 27,855 shares during the period.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

