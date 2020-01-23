Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CLMT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

CLMT stock opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.20 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. The firm had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.88 million. Equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 61.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 88,837 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 64.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 198,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 115.4% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

