Bombardier (TSE:C) Receives Daily Media Impact Score of -1.17

Media headlines about Bombardier (TSE:C) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bombardier earned a daily sentiment score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.
Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Bombardier’s ranking:
- Quebec politicians voice concerns amid speculation Bombardier will sell one of its main business units (theglobeandmail.com)
- Former Bombardier exec to take on new role as chief transformation officer at SNC-Lavalin (globalnews.ca)
- Bombardier’s future looks bleak, wealth manager says (cbc.ca)
- Alstom shares rise on report of potential rail deal with Bombardier (leaderpost.com)
- Quebec premier watching Bombardier’s financial situation ‘very closely’ (globalnews.ca)
