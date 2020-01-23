Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.26, but opened at $4.47. Tailored Brands shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 86,640 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on TLRD. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $216.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.43 million. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 427.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 311.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 126.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

