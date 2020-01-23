Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.28

Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 2958425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79.

About Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS)

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of survey and inspections, and data management and analytics business in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and South East Asia. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Remote Monitored Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remote Monitored Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.