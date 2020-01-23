Insider Selling: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CDXS stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Codexis by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

