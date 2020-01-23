Insider Selling: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CDXS stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $21.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Codexis by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Codexis during the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

