Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.50

Geiger Counter Ltd (LON:GCL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 15.30 ($0.20), with a volume of 90000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.90 ($0.20).

The firm has a market cap of $12.63 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.29.

In other Geiger Counter news, insider Gary Clark sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20), for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,731.65).

Geiger Counter Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company invests in uranium exploration and production stocks. The investment objective of the Company is to deliver returns to shareholders in the form of capital growth. The Company invests in the securities of companies involved in the exploration, development and production of energy, and related service companies, for both existing and alternative supplies, and types of energy including, shares, convertibles, fixed income securities and warrants.

