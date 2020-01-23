Natalie Sacks Sells 1,521 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) insider Natalie Sacks sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $22,723.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,275 shares in the company, valued at $706,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Natalie Sacks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Natalie Sacks sold 1,521 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $25,887.42.

On Monday, December 2nd, Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $104,751.48.

On Monday, November 18th, Natalie Sacks sold 18,252 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $261,733.68.

On Friday, November 1st, Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $80,049.24.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 1,107.97%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HARP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

