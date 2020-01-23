Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. Sells 700 Shares

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $52.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.58% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $226.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,962,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,154,000 after purchasing an additional 133,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Essent Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,948,000 after purchasing an additional 51,596 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 12,399.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,927 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Essent Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,432,000 after purchasing an additional 668,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.