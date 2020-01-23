Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,030,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,557,989.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $32,800.00.
  • On Monday, January 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $29,400.00.
  • On Monday, December 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $21,400.00.
  • On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $21,000.00.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $21,600.00.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $22,800.00.
  • On Monday, November 25th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $22,600.00.
  • On Monday, November 18th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $21,800.00.
  • On Monday, November 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $23,200.00.

Shares of TYME opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.40. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $3.42.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

TYME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYME. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 91,081 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 77.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME)

