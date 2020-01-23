Stanley Furniture Co. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Major Shareholder Purchases $19,040.00 in Stock

Stanley Furniture Co. (OTCMKTS:STLY) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $19,040.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 7th, Solas Capital Management, Llc acquired 8,200 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $4,510.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 31st, Solas Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,563 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $9,109.65.
  • On Thursday, December 19th, Solas Capital Management, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00.
  • On Monday, November 25th, Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 13,100 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $7,205.00.
  • On Monday, November 18th, Solas Capital Management, Llc bought 55,002 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $31,351.14.
  • On Wednesday, November 13th, Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 136,968 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $75,332.40.
  • On Tuesday, October 29th, Solas Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of Stanley Furniture stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,800.00.

Shares of Stanley Furniture stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Stanley Furniture Co. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56.

Stanley Furniture Company Profile

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world.

