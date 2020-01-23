Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $34,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $34,005.00.
  • On Monday, January 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $34,830.00.
  • On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $34,575.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $35,910.00.
  • On Monday, January 6th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $35,070.00.
  • On Friday, January 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $33,975.00.
  • On Thursday, December 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $32,580.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 18th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $31,620.00.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $32,295.00.
  • On Friday, December 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $31,650.00.

Shares of NYSE:WORK opened at $22.14 on Thursday. Slack has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Slack during the second quarter worth $263,631,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Slack by 13.1% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,927,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,460,000 after buying an additional 339,152 shares during the period. OZ Management LP bought a new position in Slack during the second quarter valued at $82,920,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack during the third quarter valued at $18,543,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WORK. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Slack in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

