Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Buys $11,431.00 in Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $11,431.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,000 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $10,830.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,473 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $60,785.37.

On Monday, January 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,300 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $38,213.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,505 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $5,583.55.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 31,949 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $121,086.71.

On Monday, December 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $45,125.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 400 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,600 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $40,386.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 12,581 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $49,946.57.

On Friday, November 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 7,300 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00.

MCHX opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Marchex, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $5.57.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marchex by 196.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marchex by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308,046 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Marchex by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 286,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 254,710 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 1,692.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 104,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 99,337 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

