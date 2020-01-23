Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $441.00

Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 441 ($5.80) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.92), with a volume of 94205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 485 ($6.38).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Accesso Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $123.01 million and a P/E ratio of -65.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 496.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 712.31.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

