Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Director Sells $31,929.00 in Stock

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $31,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul J. Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Paul J. Evans sold 11,300 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $40,680.00.

NYSE HIL opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $206.11 million, a PE ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Hill International Inc has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.01.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.67 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 1.35%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hill International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 6,222,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,410,000 after acquiring an additional 666,760 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hill International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,540,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,751 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hill International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Hill International by 18.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 420,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 65,067 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hill International by 100.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 175,558 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

