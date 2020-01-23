Insider Buying: Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) Director Purchases 125,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) Director John Lee bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,648,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,687,648.32.

John Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 23rd, John Lee sold 421,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$132,615.00.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, John Lee bought 270,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$79,650.00.
  • On Monday, November 11th, John Lee bought 165,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$61,050.00.

TSE:PCY opened at C$0.33 on Thursday. Prophecy Development Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73.

About Prophecy Development

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in its operating primary vanadium mine, the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

