Card Factory (LON:CARD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $88.15

Card Factory PLC (LON:CARD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.15 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 89.70 ($1.18), with a volume of 1423466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.30 ($1.27).

CARD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Card Factory to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Card Factory in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Card Factory to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Card Factory presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 130 ($1.71).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 158.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other Card Factory news, insider Karen Hubbard bought 10,000 shares of Card Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £10,900 ($14,338.33).

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards primarily in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

