Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,740 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 87.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,655,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,408,940,000 after acquiring an additional 189,393 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 850,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $57,731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 7,672.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after acquiring an additional 559,804 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 3,043.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 544,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after purchasing an additional 527,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Concho Resources by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 438,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CXO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Shares of NYSE:CXO opened at $86.17 on Thursday. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $61.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

