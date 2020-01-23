American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,062,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,062,000 after purchasing an additional 248,673 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 3.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 34.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 23.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.40.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $211.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.30 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

