Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,797 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,027.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,116 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.38. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,478,561.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $193,410.89. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,272. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

