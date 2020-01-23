Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 572 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 10,814.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 562,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,024,000 after acquiring an additional 557,060 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 303,664.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 379,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 379,580 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Xylem by 6.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,450,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,343,000 after purchasing an additional 282,822 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 12.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,966,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,505,000 after purchasing an additional 211,944 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Xylem in the third quarter worth $11,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $82.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. Xylem Inc has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Citigroup began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.20.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,717. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

