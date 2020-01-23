Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,042,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after buying an additional 80,327 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 621,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,707,000 after buying an additional 42,228 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 493,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,083,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,376,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of CIGI opened at $81.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Colliers International Group Inc has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $84.22.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $736.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.23 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.