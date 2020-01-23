Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,569 Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 1,080.9% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

NYSE:JPC opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

