Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Masco by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 440,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after buying an additional 185,705 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $3,130,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 40.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.88.

In other Masco news, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $5,643,414.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 506,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,213,490.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,586 shares of company stock worth $19,382,496. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $49.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average is $43.48. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

