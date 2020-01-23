Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) by 67.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REGL. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 30,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,901 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average is $58.67. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

