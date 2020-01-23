Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,450 Shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 35,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Company Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

