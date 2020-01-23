Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 506.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,563 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,345.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after acquiring an additional 628,233 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 10,997.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 342,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,809,000 after acquiring an additional 339,706 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 47.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,773,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 276.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 215,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 158,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.72.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $288.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $344.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

