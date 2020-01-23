Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 6,879 Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 15.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 0.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,967,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd by 13,562.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:JPS opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

