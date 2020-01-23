Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 606 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 493.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,617,000 after purchasing an additional 630,123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 111.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 738,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,953,000 after purchasing an additional 389,252 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 555.3% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 262,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after buying an additional 222,110 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 69.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 487,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,569,000 after buying an additional 200,638 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,463,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $1,204,721.79. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $92.03 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average of $86.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $45.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

