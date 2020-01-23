Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,837 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,635 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,394,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 151,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $165,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,146 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NYSE GM opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16. General Motors has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

