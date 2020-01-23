Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 174 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 102.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $156.53 on Thursday. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $107.16 and a 12-month high of $161.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cleveland Research cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.09.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,691.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,317,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,759 shares of company stock worth $8,474,257 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.