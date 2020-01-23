Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $592.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $577.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $387.95 and a 1-year high of $598.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $579.52.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

