Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.02. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $120.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $265,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,603.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

