Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.80.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,590 shares of company stock worth $8,028,304. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $148.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $103.41 and a 52 week high of $149.73.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.