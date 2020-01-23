iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Well Done LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAI stock opened at $71.80 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.34 and a fifty-two week high of $72.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.87.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

