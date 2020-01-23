Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU) Director Michael Brown Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nevada Copper Corp (TSE:NCU) Director Michael Brown bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$70,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$140,000.

Nevada Copper stock opened at C$0.35 on Thursday. Nevada Copper Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.40 to C$0.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nevada Copper Corp Director Michael Brown Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock
Nevada Copper Corp Director Michael Brown Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock
Peoples Utah Bancorp Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares
Peoples Utah Bancorp Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares
Acadia Realty Trust Director Wendy W. Luscombe Sells 6,926 Shares of Stock
Acadia Realty Trust Director Wendy W. Luscombe Sells 6,926 Shares of Stock
Questor Technology Inc Director Danny Zivkusic Sells 28,900 Shares of Stock
Questor Technology Inc Director Danny Zivkusic Sells 28,900 Shares of Stock
Snap Inc CFO Derek Andersen Sells 8,873 Shares of Stock
Snap Inc CFO Derek Andersen Sells 8,873 Shares of Stock
UniFirst Corp VP David Martin Katz Sells 732 Shares
UniFirst Corp VP David Martin Katz Sells 732 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report