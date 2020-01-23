Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 3,750 Shares

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $108,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $557.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, analysts predict that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 113,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 10.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 62.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

